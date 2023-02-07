Industry vet joins new brokerage

Industry veteran Paul Martin has been appointed as chief operating officer of Lawrie Insurance Group.

Previously, Martin was president and COO of KRG Insurance Brokers for more than 40 years — a position he maintained when KRG merged with RRJ Insurance Group.

“We are thrilled to have Paul join the Lawrie Insurance Group team to bring his experience, leadership, and professionalism in elevating the execution of our long-term strategies and shared commitment to fierce broker independence,” said Bob Lawrie, CEO of Lawrie Insurance Group.

Lawrie specializes in commercial and personal insurance, employee benefits, life and living benefits and group retirement solutions.

Martin is the former president and a former board member of the Insurance Institute of Ontario. He’s also the former co-chair for the Women in Insurance Cancer Crusade’s Relay for Life, as has held various other board positions.

He also won the Insurance Institute of Canada’s CIP Society Established Leader award in 2016.