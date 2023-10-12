Intact EVP announces retirement

Intact’s executive vice president Debbie Coull-Cicchini will retire as of Jan. 1, 2024, the company announced Wednesday.

Louis Gagnon, CEO, Intact Financial Corporation Canada, announced Coull-Cicchini’s retirement to Intact’s brokers in Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada.

“I have had the privilege of working directly with Debbie for many years, both while I was a broker and after I joined Intact. Her sincere appreciation, respect, and care for brokers is something I have witnessed firsthand and that we have all experienced,” Gagnon wrote in an announcement.

“She has given her time over the years to mentor many women in the insurance industry and she currently sits on the Board of the Institute for Catastrophic Loss Reduction (ICLR) on behalf of Intact. She is also active in her community, helping those that are less fortunate through a variety of organizations.”

Coull-Cicchini joined Intact in 2005 as the Ontario Division, COO and senior vice president. She was appointed executive vice president in 2018, where she remains responsible for Atlantic and Western Canada, and Ontario.

Prior to joining Intact, Coull-Cicchini held various retail banking executive roles. She worked for a U.S. Bank as EVP of wealth management, was a retail banking executive at CIBC, and previously assisted in the launch of two online banking start-ups; President’s Choice Financial in Canada and Amicus Bank in the U.S.

Coull-Cicchini holds a BA in Economics from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, and an MBA from Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

Intact is in the process of finding a successor for Coull-Cicchini, who has spent nearly twenty years with the company.

“We are currently working on how best to replace Debbie and will share more information later this fall,” Gagnon wrote.

“Please join me in congratulating Debbie on her well-deserved retirement and expressing our thanks and sincere appreciation for her remarkable service and the lasting impact she has had on Intact, the insurance industry and all of us.”