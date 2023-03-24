McDougall’s new leadership team

McDougall Insurance Brokers announced Christian Hutchison has been appointed as president, effective immediately. He succeeds Don Stanton, who served as president for eight years.

“These changes help to position McDougall Insurance for growth and continual improvement, and prepare us to become one of the largest insurance brokerages in Canada,” the company said in a press release.

Hutchison previously was vice-president of operations and oversaw the growth of the company’s western region offices. Prior to joining McDougall Insurance as a partner in 2009, he spent eight years in executive roles at two other insurance companies.

In other changes at the company, Don Stanton, whom Hutchinson succeeded as president, has been named senior vice president. Prior to his more recent roles, he was branch manager of McDougall’s Picton operations and has been with the company for 28 years.

Lastly, Lorne McDougall will assume the role of vice president of corporate development and operations. He has been with the company for six years, and previously managed the brokerage’s Information Technology systems.