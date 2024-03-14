Navacord expands with third acquisition of the year

All-Risks Insurance Essex has been acquired by Ives Insurance, a Navacord-owned brokerage. The acquisition marks Navacord’s third deal of the year.

Based in Southwestern Ontario, All-Risks Insurance’s Essex branch joins the Navacord fold, effective Mar. 1. The entire All-Risks team will join the brokerage including third-generation broker and managing partner Josh Lazarus.

“With several locations across Southwestern Ontario, Ives Insurance is the perfect fit for Lazarus and his team to expand, while adding to Navacord’s strategic growth as one of their larger broker partners, in Southwestern Ontario,” the release from Mar. 13 reads.

Ives Insurance Brokers is a family-run, full-service brokerage founded in Essex, Ont., in 1966. Since joining Navacord in 2021, Ives Insurance has acquired:

Roth Nowak Insurance Brokers

Nuernberger & Scott Ltd.

Will Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Durocher & Trepanier Ltd.

All-Risks Insurance Essex marks Ives’ latest acquisition of Southwestern Ontario brokerages.

“At Navacord and Ives, we are dedicated to fostering strategic partnerships that drive mutual growth and success,” Ives Insurance Brokers president Jeff Ives says.

“Our collaboration with Josh and the intention for his team to grow under Ives Insurance represents a positive move for our industry expertise and presence in Southwestern Ontario.”

Feature image by iStock.com/metamorworks