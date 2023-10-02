Navacord marks 20th acquisition of 2023 with newest deal

Navacord Corp. announced its latest deal with B.C.-based Harbord Insurance, effective Sept 1.

The acquisition marks Navacord’s 20th of the year, and expands the company’s presence in Victoria, B.C.

Harbord Insurance has offered personal lines products, including home, auto, travel, recreation and marine, since its establishment in 1947. The company services more than 26,000 clients across Vancouver Island, with three offices in Victoria, Fairfield and Sidney, BC.

“Harbord will serve as a meaningful addition to Navacord’s roster,” Navacord’s executive chairman T. Marshall Sadd said in news release. “Their extensive offerings, reputable service and their knowledge of the needs for our Vancouver Island clientele reinforces our ability to provide tailored and comprehensive solutions from coast to coast.”

Harbord will join Waypoint Insurance, another Navacord broker partner based on Vancouver Island.

“As two island-based, longstanding brokerages, both firms share many synergies across their approach to what it means to sustain a local brand through their commitment to the community, focus on clients and pride in loyal service,” the release read.

The partnership expands Waypoint’s presence in Victoria and allows them to leverage their scale to continue growing.

“Harbord will round out our footprint across the island, and as two like-minded brokerages with a similar history, we look forward to delivering an enhanced experience for all of our clients.” Waypoint president and CEO Tony Hayes said in the release.

