New president for national brokers’ association

Traci Boland is the new president of the Insurance Brokers Association of Canada (IBAC).

Boland is partner and manager at Ontario West Insurance Brokers and Bill Blaney Insurance Brokers. She holds more than over 20 years’ experience in the industry and was vice president of IBAC for nearly six years prior to her new appointment. She is past president of Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario.

IBAC appointed its new executive and board of directors earlier this month, following its annual general meeting held in Lake Louise, Alta.

Other appointees to IBAC’s executive committee include:

Linda Dolan – Board Chairwoman (British Columbia)

Mathieu Brunet – President-Elect (Québec)

Brett McGregor – Vice President (Manitoba)

Linda Dolan is IBAC’s incoming board director, following her term as IBAC president. She is the owner and manager of Alport Insurance Agencies and is past president of the Insurance Brokers Association of British Columbia.

Along with its new executive team, IBAC appointed the following board directors for the 2023-24 term:

Andrew Janzen – Insurance Brokers Association of British Columbia (IBABC)

Jody Lohr – Insurance Brokers Association of Alberta (IBAA)

Jaycee Turtle – Insurance Brokers Association of Saskatchewan (IBAS)

Susan Gilbert – Insurance Brokers Association of Manitoba (IBAM)

Suzanne Pountney – Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO)

Mona Krolak – Toronto Insurance Council (TIC)

Lucie Fréchette – Regroupement des cabinets de courtage d’assurance du Québec (RCCAQ)

Brandon McGee – Insurance Brokers Association of New Brunswick (IBANB)

Jennifer MacLeod – Insurance Brokers Association of Nova Scotia (IBANS)

Mary Beth McInnis – Insurance Brokers Association of Prince Edward Island (IBAPEI)

Jeremy Cheater – Insurance Brokers Association of Newfoundland and Labrador (IBAN)

“IBAC’s new board of directors will build on the work of previous boards and provide strong leadership and direction for the year ahead,” IBAC CEO Peter Braid said in a release.

“These dedicated individuals from across the country bring a range of knowledge, experience and insights to the national table. With a continued focus on supporting brokers and advocating for insurance consumers, together we will ensure that IBAC remains an effective voice for our members.”

