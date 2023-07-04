Two insurance brokerages rebrand as belairdirect

Intact Financial Corporation subsidiary belairdirect has announced that brokerages Johnson Insurance and Anthony Insurance will both rebrand as belairdirect.

Beginning this fall, the car and home division of Johnson Insurance will gradually rebrand to belairdirect, with the group benefits and travel divisions rebranding “in the future,” Johnson Insurance explained on its website. Anthony Insurance will also rebrand beginning this fall.

For current customers, existing insurance coverage and policies remain in effect, and belairdirect will be in touch with consumers before renewal. For new customers, activities under the belairdirect brand will officially launch in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sept. 11 and in the Atlantic region starting Oct. 23.

Belairdirect said in a release in late June it will also introduce “a new, enhanced suite of advanced digital tools,” although it did not elaborate.

Headquartered in St. John’s, both Johnson Insurance and Anthony Insurance have deep roots in Newfoundland and Labrador. Johnson Insurance opened its doors more than 130 years ago, while Anthony Insurance has been operating since 1953. As one of the largest brokerages in Atlantic Canada, Anthony Insurance covers approximately one in five homes and vehicles in Newfoundland and Labrador, the brokerage reported.

Both companies became part of Intact following its acquisition of RSA Canada (and some of RSA’s operations outside of Canada) on Jun. 1, 2021.

Belairdirect said it will maintain its commitment to its customers, people and communities “…through the familiar voices and faces of dedicated teams in Newfoundland and Labrador and in the Atlantic region.

“Building on generations of experience, Johnson Insurance and Anthony Insurance will become belairdirect, a nationally recognized brand Canadians trust and count on for delivering simplified customer experience and unparalleled claims service,” said John Thompson, deputy senior vice president of belairdirect and a Newfoundlander with over 22 years of service at Johnson Insurance. “I am confident this new beginning will allow us to leverage our shared expertise and complementary strengths to serve you better.”

Belairdirect already has hundreds of employees in Atlantic Canada, and “will solidify its position as one of the largest employers in Newfoundland and Labrador…by investing in local talent and continuing to build an attractive and thriving working hub.”

Founded in Quebec in 1955, belairdirect joined Intact in 1989. The company claims it was the first P&C insurer in North America to sell car insurance products online, beginning in 1997.

Feature image by iStock.com/bin kontan