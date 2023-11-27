Westland appoints new COO

Don Thompson has been appointed Westland Insurance Group’s new chief operating officer (COO), the brokerage announced.

Thompson will assume the role effective January 1, 2024. He has over 30 years of experience in the P&C insurance industry and is currently Westland’s executive vice president, insurance and prairie operations.

Prior to his role at Westland, he spent sever years at SGI Canada, including as the company’s chief financial officer and later its COO.

“Westland is on an exciting growth journey, and I’m thrilled to take on this new opportunity,” Thompson said in a press release. “I’ve been fortunate to work with the team here for four years now and I’m excited to help facilitate this next chapter of our growth. We have an amazing opportunity in the Canadian insurance space to grow our influence and support our clients as we continue to expand across Canada.”

Westland said Thomspon will lead the company’s strategic objectives.

“As Westland’s EVP, Insurance, he’s played an instrumental role in many of our strategic initiatives as we’ve grown across Canada,” said Jamie Lyons, Westland’s president and CEO.

“As COO, he’ll continue to play this critical role and help to foster deeper collaboration between our business lines and insurer partners. Don knows our business and culture well, which will enable him to transition seamlessly into this new role.”