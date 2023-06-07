Westland widens Ontario footprint with new acquisitions

Westland Insurance has acquired two Ontario-based brokerages, MYCOR Insurance Solutions Inc. and Murphy Insurance Services Inc., further expanding its fleet in the province.

The acquisitions, effective June 1, will enable Westland to continue growing in Canada, “both organically and through strategic acquisitions,” the brokerage said in a press release.

MYCOR Insurance is based in Toronto, with seven locations across Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan offering home, auto and business insurance. The firm focuses on insurance and risk management solutions to commercial clients. MYCOR’s niche is in commercial specialty programs with high client retention rates, the release noted.

Murphy Insurance is a boutique full-service home, auto and business P&C insurance brokerage. The firm has served the Simcoe and Muskoka areas since 1981 and specializes in advisory-based solutions for key commercial segments, as well as VIP personal lines.

“The opportunity to better serve Canadians through dedicated, client-first brokerages like these is what drives us to continue expanding from coast to coast,” said Westland Insurance president and CEO Jamie Lyons.

This marks Westland’s 10th and 11th acquisitions of the year, according to its press releases dating from the start of 2023. And the news follows Westland’s acquisition of Ontario-based First Durham Insurance & Financial Ltd., one of the largest and oldest full-service independent brokerages in the Durham Region.

