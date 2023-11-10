What’s new about Westland’s latest deals

Westland Insurance announced its partnership with employee benefits and retirement solutions provider Prime Benefits Group Inc.

Westland said the deal is part of its strategy to enhance its group benefits portfolio and strengthen its position in the Canadian market.

Based in Ottawa, Prime Benefits Group offers employee benefits and retirement solutions, and international travel and expatriate insurance. Westland said Prime Benefits Group will contribute its specialized knowledge and three decades of expertise to the company’s corporate clients.

“I’m thrilled to announce this new partnership with Prime Benefits Group. This exciting moment marks another milestone in Westland’s growth strategy, allowing us to further diversify our offerings and strengthen our position as a leader in the insurance industry,” Jamie Lyons, president & CEO of Westland said in a release.

“Prime Benefits brings a wealth of specialized knowledge in the group benefits market, and we’re proud to be partnering with them.”

This latest deal is one of many that Westland’s made recently in the benefits space.

Over the summer, Westland announced acquisition of Hubbard Insurance Group, a 35-year-old Ontario brokerage. The company has two divisions: Hubbard Insurance Brokers, a P&C brokerage with a commercial insurance focus, and Hubbard Financial Services, which provides group benefits, life insurance and group disability.

Earlier in the summer, Westland also acquired Sigurdson Financial Benefits Inc. The Manitoba brokerage has over 50 years of experience in financial planning, group benefits, life, and living benefits insurance.

The Westland news doesn’t stop there. The brokerage has been expanding its offerings this fall, namely through its partnership with cyber insurtech BOXX Insurance, and through the launch of its new private client services practice.

Earlier this month, Westland announced a partnership with BOXX, through which it launched its new insurance product, Cyberboxx. The policy includes comprehensive insurance coverage, data breach insurance, identity theft, cyberstalking, cyber-attacks and more, plus a “suite of cyber tools” to prevent online threats. The coverage extends worldwide for Canadians travelling overseas.

Westland also launched a private client services practice, where advisors work closely with clients to manage risk and identify solutions for complex personal insurance needs. The practice offers cross-border risk coverage such as high-value homeowner, secondary and seasonal homes, automobile (including exotic and collections), fine art collections, jewelry, watercraft, and personal excess liability.



Feature image by iStock.com/J-Elgaard