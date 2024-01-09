What’s up Stoneridge’s sleeve in 2024

Kicking off the new year, Stoneridge Insurance Brokers (SIB) announced two new deals to build out its offerings and presence in the country, with three additional deals expected to close within the next two months.

Most recently, SIB announced its acquisition of Seymour Fair Insurance Brokers Inc., expanding its presence in southern Ontario.

A full-service insurance brokerage offering personal home, auto and commercial solutions, Seymour Fair Insurance has operated under its current banner since 2008. Following the acquisition, David Fair will continue to lead Seymour Fair. The St. Catharines-based brokerage employs seven staff, according to its website.

“We are very excited to welcome Seymour Fair Insurance and David Fair to the SIB family,” SIB CEO and president Ted Puccini said in a release. “This acquisition further strengthens our position in Southern Ontario.

“Seymour Fair is SIB’s first acquisition so far in 2024, with three additional transactions expected to close within the next 60 days.”

The Seymour deal follows SIB’s move to partner with Accelerated Insurance & Risk Management Services and its managing partner, Robert (Bob) Potts.

SIB’s partnership with Accelerated will allow it to provide insurance and risk management services to the transportation sector. This venture will provide standard market, captive and alternative risk solutions for the commercial transport market.

“Robert brings with him over 20 years of experience specializing in the transportation and logistics segment, [and] has built one of the largest transportation portfolios in Canada,” SIB said in its release.

SIB said it “continues to actively seek additional partnership and acquisition opportunities in Canada.”

