Why Mitch Insurance opened its first Ontario branch — and what’s next

Mitch Insurance has opened a new branch in Kingston, Ontario, with a tri-fold objective to grow its footprint organically, establish a commercial focus in the province and provide entrepreneurial brokers the chance to manage a book of business.

The Kingston office is Mitch’s first branch and will specialize in commercial lines coverage while also offering personal lines solutions to its clientele.

“We’re planning to grow this model and will be partnering with more commercial brokers to open additional branches this year,” Mitch Insurance CEO, Adam Mitchell said in an email statement. The brokerage noted its plan to open a second branch in Ontario this winter.

The new branch will be led by Kris Giddy, Mitch Insurance Kingston managing partner.

In a press release, Giddy said he is “thrilled…to provide people in Kingston with another brokerage option and ultimately more choice when it comes to their insurance.”

Additionally, Mitchell told CU, “Establishing commercially focused Mitch branches run by ambitious, entrepreneurial brokers with a proven track record who are looking to open their own business is something we’ve been discussing for a while. When we shared our plans with Kris Giddy, he jumped at the opportunity.”

“Mixing their expertise and community presence with our playbook, market access and technology creates a winning recipe for our branches, our insurers and Mitch that will result in more opportunities for everyone to compete and grow in the marketplace.”

