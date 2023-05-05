Thousands ordered to leave Alberta town due to wildfire

DRAYTON VALLEY, Alta. – An out-of-control wildfire has caused thousands of people to flee their homes in Drayton Valley, Alta., and the surrounding rural area.

An evacuation order was issued Thursday night instructing more than 7,000 residents to leave the town about 140 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Evacuees are to go to Edmonton and register at the Expo Centre.

In the north of the province, the Alberta government says a wildfire has destroyed 20 homes, an RCMP detachment and a store in the community of Fox Lake.

The government says 72 wildfires were burning in the province as of Thursday.

Most of central Alberta is under a fire ban after a period of windy and unseasonably hot conditions.

