Four homes in Northwest Territories lost in wildfire, road closed

YELLOWKNIFE — An out-of-control wildfire in the Northwest Territories has destroyed four homes in a community about 100 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife.

Wildfire information officer Mike Westwick says the fire has reached the community of Behchoko in Rae.

The territory’s wildfire agency had initially said five homes were lost but has since revised the total to four.

Westwick says the wildfire is about 45 kilometres northwest of Yellowknife and that while the capital is not at risk at this time, crews are preparing to address future threats.

Westwick says a portion of Highway 3, which connects Behchoko to Yellowknife, has been closed and crews are focusing on dousing spot fires and protecting homes in the community of Behchoko.

He says visibility remains an issue for the 64 firefighters responding to the fire in the area.