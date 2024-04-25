2024 Spring Fling Social Registration

Registration is now open for our upcoming Spring Fling Network Event. This year we return to an exciting Toronto Blue Jays Baseball Game vs the Chicago White Sox in a private suite in the TD Summit Lounge. This exciting event will be held on May 22nd, 2024, at the Rogers Centre. Doors will open at 6:30 PM ET and the game will start at 7:00 PM ET.

Join us for food, drinks and prizes while you enjoy the Blue Jays game from a private suite. This will be a great place to network and socialize with other industry attendees. To register for this event, simply follow the link below. Space is limited, so don’t delay in registering for this amazing event!

If you have any questions or concerns about the registration process, please don’t hesitate to contact us at events@orims.org.

We hope to see you at the Blue Jays Baseball Game!

