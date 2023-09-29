51st Annual Vehicle Crimes Conference – Save The Date

by 30 Forensic Engineering Inc.

May 06 - May 09, 2024



51st Annual Vehicle Crimes Conference

The Canadian Association of Special Investigation Units (CASIU) and the Northeast Regional Chapter of the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators (IAATI) have joined forces to bring to you the 51st Annual Vehicle Crimes Conference.

Educate. Network. Advance.

SAVE THE DATE

When: May 6-9, 2024

Where: Mississauga Convention Centre, Ontario Canada

75 Derry Road West, Mississauga, ON, L5W 1G3

How: Registration will open in January 2024

We look forward to seeing everyone there!

For more information click HERE

About CASIU

The Canadian Association of Special Investigation Units (CASIU) is an association comprised of insurance investigators and business professionals. We combat insurance fraud through education, training and by developing a greater awareness of insurance fraud. Networking opportunities exist within our association. We encourage networking as it promotes learning and the ability to become acquainted with current trends and innovative ways of combating insurance fraud. CASIU also strongly encourages high professional standards of conduct. We support legislation, coordinate and cooperate with law enforcement and criminal justice on fraud related issues.

About IAATI

The International Association of Auto Theft Investigators (IAATI) was formed in 1952 in order to improve communication and coordination among the growing family of professional auto theft investigators. It has grown to over 2,000 members representing 58 countries and includes representatives of law enforcement agencies, as well as many others with a legitimate interest in auto theft investigation, prevention and education. We recognize that, just as law enforcement agencies cannot successfully function independent of one another, auto theft investigation requires the active participation of the private sector; therefore, our membership also includes the insurance industry, automobile manufacturers, car rental companies and, of course, the National Insurance Crime Bureau and its sister agencies in Canada and Europe

www.vehiclecrimesconference.com

Visit event's website