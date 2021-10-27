5th Annual National Tour (Virtual Edition) – Complex Claims

In this fifth iteration of the National Tour, we have an expert panel of speakers lined up to share their unique experiences and perspectives on complex claims. You will hear from forensic engineers, litigators, and insurance adjusters as they discuss some of their most interesting cases and insights.
Accredited in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
Each session is worth 2 Continuing Education credits
All attendees will receive a completion certificate.
Webinars will be open all day and attendees may join any and all sessions they are interested in. All attendance will be tracked for completion certificates.
SCHEDULE
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17
Complex Material Failure Claims
11:00 am – 12:50 am EST
Complex Structural Claims
1:00 pm – 2:50 pm EST
Complex Structure Fire Claims
3:00 pm – 4:50 pm EST
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 24
Complex Electrical Claims
11:00 am – 12:50 am EST
Petrochemical Fires and Repairs
1:00 pm – 2:50 pm EST
Complex Mechanical Claims
3:00 pm – 4:50 pm EST