At the Forefront: From the ground up: Lessons from building an insurer from scratch

by Insurance Institute of Ontario
November 17, 2021
WEBINAR- November 17, 2021


Building an insurance company from scratch in Canada might seem like an insurmountable task, but Mike George, CEO, Tokio Marine Canada has spent his 30-year career doing just that.

In his first-ever At the Forefront event, Mike share his thoughts and ideas on strategies and techniques that helped him start, grow and lead successful companies. 　

He’ll touch on universal topics like:

– Building a strong corporate culture of excellence
– Acquiring and leading the ideal team
– BHAGs – Big Hairy Audacious Goals
– Delivering a profitable bottom line
 Tips on how to advance through one’s career

 

Whether you’re a new or aspiring leadership professional, or looking for best practices to grow, build and lead your business, you don’t want to miss this unique and engaging session.



