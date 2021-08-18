At the Forefront: From the ground up: Lessons from building an insurer from scratch

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

November 17, 2021

Building an insurance company from scratch in Canada might seem like an insurmountable task, but Mike George, CEO, Tokio Marine Canada has spent his 30-year career doing just that.

In his first-ever At the Forefront event, Mike share his thoughts and ideas on strategies and techniques that helped him start, grow and lead successful companies.

He’ll touch on universal topics like:

– Building a strong corporate culture of excellence

– Acquiring and leading the ideal team

– BHAGs – Big Hairy Audacious Goals

– Delivering a profitable bottom line

– Tips on how to advance through one’s career

Whether you’re a new or aspiring leadership professional, or looking for best practices to grow, build and lead your business, you don’t want to miss this unique and engaging session.

