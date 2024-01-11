At the Forefront: P&C Global Reinsurance and the Canadian Market

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

March 21, 2024



The insurance and reinsurance market play an important role for society in bridging the protection gap. Helping clients feel protected in the uncertainty and volatility of today’s global landscape, the p&c and reinsurance markets are growing, but they are not immune to the challenges other areas are experiencing.

On March 21, join Jolee Crosby, President & CEO, Swiss Re, as she guides you through a discussion on how the P&C and reinsurance market are meeting the challenges of a changing risk landscape. Between inflation, urbanization, and climate change, Canada is at the forefront of guiding change, and this session will help you better understand what insurers are doing to protect clients.

Sponsored by: Strategic Resource Consultants

QUESTIONS? Contact gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca

Visit event's website