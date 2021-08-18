Business Interruption Claims: A Canadian and International Key Jurisprudence Trends

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

October 06, 2021

WEBINAR- October 06, 2021

Join us for a dynamic cross-jurisdictional perspective as to the state of COVID-19 business interruption jurisprudence in Canada and two common law jurisdictions: the United Kingdom and the United States. Edona Vila, Partner, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, will be moderating this discussion with Amy Churan, Partner, Robins Kaplan and Tom Davison, Partner, DAC Beachcroft, covering international perspectives and Doug Smith, Partner, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, covering updates on the Canadian landscape.

The panel discussion will cover recent decisions and key trends in the case law across these three jurisdictions. Panelists will also speak to the status of the jurisprudence on COVID-19 business interruption claims in Canada and internationally and key jurisdictional trends.

The program is designed for insurers, claims professionals, underwriters, and brokers

Visit event's website