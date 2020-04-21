CAIB 3 Immersion: VIRTUAL

by IBAO

April 23 - April 26, 2020

1 Eglinton Ave E, Suite 700, Toronto ON, M4P 1A2

Due to COVID-19 this course will be taught in a virtual classroom. Students dedicate 2 separate sessions a week, for 2 hours a session. Schedule and timing to follow in the coming weeks. Students are expect to do reading and homework in the time between. This course remains a full time course.

All CAIB exams are postponed until further notice. Once exams have been rescheduled, all students will have the opportunity to attend a free “exam refresh” course, taught virtually, to defamiliarize yourself with the content and prepare for the exam.

Facilitated by Chris Coniglio, BA, CAIB, CIP

Apr 23-26 | Two Daily Sessions, Times TBD

16 Technical Hours

$900 + $270 additional for non-members

