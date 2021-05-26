CDL – Allies Mentors & Management: Collectively Creating Opportunities for Women to Thrive  

by Canadian Defence Lawyers

June 10, 2021

Virtual

Allies, Mentors, and Management:

Collectively Creating Opportunities for Women to Thrive

A Joint Panel Presented by

CDL’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee and Women’s Caucus

Please join us for the first-ever CDL D&I and Women’s Caucus Joint Programme. We are excited to have an in-depth discussion on how everyone can work together, collectively, to create opportunities for women to thrive in today’s new COVID-19 legal world. In addition to mentors, who help shape and influence women and their career path, the role of allies and management is also key in their success.

Topics will include the following:

How can you truly be an ally? What concrete steps can you take?

What is the role of a mentor – and how can mentors work with allies?

How can management implement changes to help women succeed?

Chairs: Cynthia Aoki, McLennan Ross LLP, Calgary

Maura Thompson, Shillington McCall LLP, London

Speakers: Alison Murray, Q.C., Murray Jamieson, Vancouver

Karen Jamieson, Murray Jamieson, Vancouver

Jim Lebo, Q.C., McLennan Ross LLP, Calgary

Maya Kanani, Aviva Trial Lawyers, Toronto

Date: June 10, 2021 Time: 12:30 -21:00 pm EDT

Where: Live Online

Cost: CDL Members Free Non-Members $28.25

Accreditation: Approx 1.5 hour EDI CPD (to be confirmed post-event)

Visit event's website