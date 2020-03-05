Canadian Underwriter

Certificates of Insurance (webinar)


by Insurance Institute of Ontario
April 07, 2020
Webinar April 07, 2020 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm EST


In this seminar we will discuss the appropriate use of certificates of insurance, elaborate on when to use them and describe how to communicate effectively with certificate requesters, clients and underwriters.

In addition to discussing current case law regarding certificates of insurance, cover notes, binders and other ancillary insurance documents, this seminar will focus on how to achieve greater efficiency and minimize paperwork, how to manage customer expectations and suggestions for controlling errors and omissions exposures. The facilitator will provide suggestions for eliminating the use of certificates of insurance as much as possible and educating clients to harmonize the service relationship when it comes to paperwork.

Seminar Leader
Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM
President, MRD Training & Consulting Inc.

CE hours : 2 Technical


PLEASE NOTE:
– Prices below are for Members.
– Link to webinar sessions will be sent out 24hr prior to the sessions.
– Attendance is tracked, only those who remain logged in for the entire duration of the session will be eligible for CE hours.

Technical Requirements
To ensure you are able to get the most out of the webinar, it is highly recommended that as a mininum, you have the following:
– Browser: Firefox or Internet Explorer 10 (or higher)
– Operating System: Windows 7
– Flash Player: 11.7 (or higher)
– Connect Add-In: 11.2.369.0 (or higher)
– Built-in AUDIO on your computer (USB headset or speakers)
– Wired high speed internet connection



