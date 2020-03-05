Certificates of Insurance (webinar)

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

April 07, 2020

Webinar April 07, 2020 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm EST

In this seminar we will discuss the appropriate use of certificates of insurance, elaborate on when to use them and describe how to communicate effectively with certificate requesters, clients and underwriters.

In addition to discussing current case law regarding certificates of insurance, cover notes, binders and other ancillary insurance documents, this seminar will focus on how to achieve greater efficiency and minimize paperwork, how to manage customer expectations and suggestions for controlling errors and omissions exposures. The facilitator will provide suggestions for eliminating the use of certificates of insurance as much as possible and educating clients to harmonize the service relationship when it comes to paperwork.



Seminar Leader

Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Training & Consulting Inc.



CE hours : 2 Technical



