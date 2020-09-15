CIAA September Webinar: The Roaring (20)20s

by Canadian Insurance Accountants Association

September 30, 2020

CIAA Webinar Series: The Roaring (20)20s

Impairment Analysis, Growing Asset Classes,

and More in a Volatile Market



Wednesday, September 30 at 12:30 PM – 2:00 PM ET | Cisco Webex

In this webinar, the experts will discuss how current conditions shed light on the requirements for accurate, timely, and consistent investment reporting and why that’s mandatory in the new decade, especially in light of unprecedented market volatility.

The team will also explore current investment trends and growing asset classes across the insurance industry.

Lastly, in spite of the market rebounding (for now!) the discussion will touch on impairment best practices including what considerations for timing, data, and frequency of analysis.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES

• Learn best practices in investment reporting in the 20’s

• Hear trends in asset classes investments

• Learn impairment analysis during the volatility of 2020



REGISTRATION

Member rate – $25 (plus HST)

Non-Member rate – $60 (plus HST)

SPEAKERS from Clearwater and Intact include:



Josh Peterson, Enterprise Insurance Solutions Specialist, Clearwater

Josh works with insurers to identify their investment accounting and reporting needs and find solutions to improve their system architecture. He specializes in investment accounting, derivatives, and alternative assets. He has been with Clearwater since 2015.

Josh has a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from Boise State University.

Rick Smith, Director of Insurance Solutions, Clearwater

Rick Smith has over 30 years experience working in the investment areas of leading insurance companies and providing consulting services to them. He is a proven leader, with a successful track record of leading investment middle and back offices through transformation change. He has successfully led many financial/investment technology initiatives.

Rick is a strategic thinker that is adept at leveraging technology in order to meet a variety of strategic business needs. Specific initiatives include implementing vendor developed software packages across a wide variety of asset classes, overseeing the development of investment Data Warehouses and Date Marts, converting portfolios acquired by insurers via mergers and developing general ledger or other system feeds.

Previously, Rick held investment controllership roles at Athene, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Nationwide Insurance, Jefferson Pilot (now part of Lincoln Financial Group) and ReliaStar Financial (now part of Voya). Rick earned a Master of Business Administration in Finance from University Of North Carolina Greensboro as well as a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Metropolitan State University.

Linda Zhang, Senior Accountant, Investments and Projects, Intact

Ms. Zhang graduated from McGill University in 2014 with a Bachelor of Commerce. She spent three years as an auditor at Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton while obtaining her CPA title. This was followed by two years at Bombardier Inc. in tax accounting, consolidation and systems administration.

She joined Intact in 2019 to assist the IFRS 9 transition project and manage the investment accounting platform. She currently produces the material for the company’s impairment committee and is working on the latter’s new areas of focus under IFRS 9.

Cancellation Policy

A cancellation fee of $25.00 applies after September 29, 2020.

Substitutions will be allowed at no additional charge.

For questions, please contact the CIAA Office:

416 494 1440 ext. 232 or info@ciaa.org

