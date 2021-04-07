CIAA Virtual Fundamentals of Accounting Course 2021

by Canadian Insurance Accountants Association

June 08 - June 25, 2021

Virtual

CIAA Virtual Fundamentals of Accounting

June 8 – 25, 2021



Register today to take advantage of the Early Bird rates!

This workshop provides a comprehensive study in the application and theory of P&C insurance accounting

The Fundamentals of Accounting Course is our marque learning and development program that attracts insurance finance professionals from all over Canada. This course provides our attendees with a look at every facet of the P&C insurance business and how each function works together. You’ll be challenged by experienced instructors and peers throughout the course. The program outline demonstrates our commitment to providing superior L&D programming to both our members and our industry as a whole. This course is a valuable investment for both you and your company. – Daniel Singer, President, Canadian Insurance Accountants Association.

REGISTRATION

Early Bird Rate (available until May 14, 2021) – $1400.00 plus HST

Regular Rate – $1600.00 plus HST

CLICK TO REGISTER

GROUP SPECIAL: Fifth registered student from one Organization receives complimentary access to the 2021 Fundamentals of Accounting Course. Contact info@ciaa.org for group registration.

COURSE TIMELINE

Registration fee includes:

Complimentary access to CIAA’s IFRS17 Day , June 24 2021

Cost of instruction and materials

A one-year complimentary CIAA membership

(promo code to be provided after the course)

Access to CIAA Member Exclusive content for one year

Meal Delivery Voucher for the networking social

! Attendees must have access to a laptop computer and strong internet for the duration of the course as materials will be accessible online only.

! All instructions and tutor sessions will be run online. Registered students will receive login instructions and access to pre-read materials in advance.

A cancellation fee of $350.00 applies after June 1, 2021. Substitutions will be allowed at no additional charge.

For questions, please contact the CIAA Office:

416 494 1440 ext. 232 or info@ciaa.org

Visit event's website