Canadian Underwriter

Event

CIAA Virtual Fundamentals of Accounting Course 2021

Print this page

by Canadian Insurance Accountants Association
June 08 - June 25, 2021
Virtual


CIAA Virtual Fundamentals of Accounting
June 8 – 25, 2021

Register today to take advantage of the Early Bird rates!

This workshop provides a comprehensive study in the application and theory of P&C insurance accounting

The Fundamentals of Accounting Course is our marque learning and development program that attracts insurance finance professionals from all over Canada. This course provides our attendees with a look at every facet of the P&C insurance business and how each function works together. You’ll be challenged by experienced instructors and peers throughout the course. The program outline demonstrates our commitment to providing superior L&D programming to both our members and our industry as a whole. This course is a valuable investment for both you and your company. – Daniel Singer, President, Canadian Insurance Accountants Association.

REGISTRATION
Early Bird Rate (available until May 14, 2021) – $1400.00 plus HST
Regular Rate – $1600.00 plus HST

CLICK TO REGISTER

GROUP SPECIAL: Fifth registered student from one Organization receives complimentary access to the 2021 Fundamentals of Accounting Course. Contact info@ciaa.org for group registration.

COURSE TIMELINE

Registration fee includes:

  • Complimentary access to CIAA’s IFRS17 Day, June 24 2021
  • Cost of instruction and materials
  • A one-year complimentary CIAA membership
    (promo code to be provided after the course)
  • Access to CIAA Member Exclusive content for one year
  • Meal Delivery Voucher for the networking social

! Attendees must have access to a laptop computer and strong internet for the duration of the course as materials will be accessible online only.
All instructions and tutor sessions will be run online. Registered students will receive login instructions and access to pre-read materials in advance.

A cancellation fee of $350.00 applies after June 1, 2021. Substitutions will be allowed at no additional charge.

For questions, please contact the CIAA Office:
416 494 1440 ext. 232 or info@ciaa.org



Visit event's website
https://ciaa.org/event-4242726



Print this page

Related