by Canadian Insurance Accountants Association

December 10, 2020

CIAA Webinar Series: Annual Tax Update

Thursday, December 10 at 12:30 PM – 2:00PM ET | via Webex Events

The tax landscape for insurers continues to evolve. Together with the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to keep current and equipped to navigate the complex and rapidly changing tax rules. In this webinar, experienced tax professionals from PwC will share insights, guidance and best practices on the latest tax developments. Topics include the latest tax impacts arising from COVID-19, a digest of the tax complexities caused by a remote workforce, an update on indirect tax issues and corporate income tax and tax accounting developments. Also included will be a discussion on bringing efficiency to the tax function in the “new normal” of a remote and virtual workforce.



The learning objectives of this webcast are:



• Equip attendees with insights that will be useful in tax decision making

• Share best practices arising from the COVID-19 pandemic

• A review of relevant tax topics and concepts



SPEAKERS include:

Jason Swales, Partner, Tax Financial Services Leader, PwC

Mike Sturino, Partner, Tax Services, PwC

Chelsea Coosemans, Partner, Global Mobility Services, PwC

Jason Cooper, Director, Indirect Tax, PwC

Gagandeep Singh, Director, Tax Reporting Solutions, PwC

Russell Grieve, Senior Manager, Tax Services, PwC

