CIAA Webinar Series: IFRS 17 Day

by Canadian Insurance Accountants Association

June 24, 2021

Virtual

CIAA Exclusive Series: IFRS 17 Day

Thursday, June 24, 2021 | 11AM – 5PM ET

CIAA is introducing a new all-day program focused on IFRS 17. Please join us for IFRS 17 Day Thursday, June 24th.

Following topics will be covered:

IFRS Overview – overview of IFRS 17 including GMM, VFA and PAA, with more focus on PAA

Operational impacts – overview of what is changing within the financial reporting process, including data flows, granularity of data, and implementation challenges

IFRS 17 journal entries – deep dive into IFRS 17 journal entries and how the GL accounts under IFRS 4 will map into an IFRS 17 result.

REGISTRATION

Member Rate – $200.00 plus HST

Non-Member Rate – $300.00 plus HST

Registered attendees will receive access links via email on June 23, 2021.

CLICK TO REGISTER

A cancellation fee of $50.00 applies after June 23, 2021. Substitutions will be allowed at no additional charge.

For questions, please contact the CIAA Office:

416 494 1440 ext. 232 or info@ciaa.org

Visit event's website