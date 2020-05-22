Canadian Underwriter

Collision Reconstruction Assessments of Suspected Fraudulent Claims – WEBINAR

by 30 Forensic Engineering Inc.
May 28, 2020
Live WEBINAR


30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading and fully-independent multidisciplinary forensics firm continues its in-demand weekly webinar series with the third instalment in the popular curriculum. Join industry leading Collision Reconstruction experts on Thursday, May 28th as they lead a discussion on: Collision Reconstruction Assessments of Suspected Fraudulent Claims.  This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as: insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, legal community, special investigation units + more.

This webinar will discuss various fraudulent collision claims that we have encountered in recent years, focusing on claims that we have frequently assessed in the past year (i.e., hit-&-runs). We will centre our discussion on the tell-tale signs and methodologies that help us determine whether collision damage supports and validates the reported circumstances. We will also discuss the technologies that are useful in validating reported circumstances, the latest being the Berla iVe system. At the conclusion of the webinar, attendees will be better equipped to identify collision claims that require further investigation. Top collision reconstruction experts, Raffi Engeian, B.A.Sc., MBA, P.Eng. and Nishan Perera, B.A.Sc., P.Eng., will be leading this discussion.

WEBINAR

Collision Reconstruction Assessments of Suspected Fraudulent Claims

Date:


Thursday, May 28th, 2020

 

Time:

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST

 

If you have any questions, please email Colleen Heffernan: cheffernan@30fe.com

 

SPEAKERS

 

Raffi Engeian B.A.Sc., MBA, P.Eng.
Senior Associate
Collision Reconstruction
rengeian@30fe.com

 

 

 

Nishan Perera B.A.Sc., P.Eng.
Intermediate Associate
Collision Reconstruction
nperera@30fe.com

 

 

