Collision Tech Talk – Electronic data from vehicles

May 21, 2020

We’ve put together a series of 4 sessions to cover topics including the basics of evidence collection and how we reconstruct a collision, to what data we can get from vehicles, to pedestrian, motorcycle and nighttime impacts, along with a number of other topics. Each session will focus on a particular topic, and experts from our offices across the country will present and answer questions from participants. This session, Electronic data from vehicles, is presented by Paul Gullekson and David Little. They will be covering EDRs in passenger and commercial vehicles, the information they record, and how it is used. They will share the differences in data from infotainment units and GPS data, and they will explore the world of autonomous vehicles.

These sessions will run for 1 hour, and application for continuing education credits will be made to the appropriate provincial bodies.

Webinar Registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/30273260199179021

