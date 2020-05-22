Complex Subrogation Forum

by Envista Forensics

June 11, 2020

Virtual Educational Event

Envista Forensics, WeirFoulds and SIAdvisers will be presenting an educational forum surrounding complex subrogation on June 11. Join them for this virtual event from 1-2 p.m. ET.

As cost recovery and a hardening of the market continues throughout the pandemic, insurers are sharpening and deploying their best subrogation and recovery tools. As the frequency and complexity of subrogation claims increase, adverse parties are employing more aggressive defense strategies.

From the perspectives of forensic engineering, independent adjusting, and the law, the firms will discuss:

Best practices for successful pursuit of large, complex subrogation claims

Important considerations in assessing the potential for subrogation

A complex commercial property claims case study involving the failure of a transformer

Register today for this “don’t miss” event.

Visit event's website