Construction with an Insurance Mindset – ACCREDITED WEBINAR

by 30 Forensic Engineering Inc.

June 24, 2021

LIVE ACCREDITED WEBINAR

30 Forensic Engineering, Canada’s leading multidisciplinary forensic firm, is pleased to announce that our webinar series will continue with a NEW 2021 Spring/Summer syllabus. Our complimentary webinars incorporate a robust focus on education and each session is accredited for CE credits in various provinces across Canada. Join the thousands of insurance industry professionals who have participated in our past curriculums to learn from top experts across 13 distinct disciplines.

Join industry leading expert, Jeff Reitsma MBA, PMP, P.Eng. on Thursday, June 24th as he hosts a discussion on: Construction with an Insurance Mindset. This dynamic webinar will be of importance to industry professionals such as insurance company personnel, risk managers, independent adjusters, the legal community + more.

Jeff will examine common cost and risk issues which we have seen arise over the course of remedial construction projects. As our team is often afforded a life-cycle view of an insurance event from emergency response through restoration and recovery, we have the ability to connect the dots between activities taken over the course of a file which can lead to significantly different outcomes for insured parties, insurers and restoration contractors. Specifically, we will review critical decision points & processes in the remedial construction process itself, related to:

• Impact assessment;

• Management and documentation of scope, schedule & budget;

• Contracts & dispute resolution; and

• Post-event litigation.

We will identify some common threads, tips and tricks, and issues to be mindful of — regardless of the type of project — to enable better outcomes on construction-related matters.

Click HERE to Register

WEBINAR

Construction with an Insurance Mindset

Date:

Thursday, June 24th, 2021

Time:

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST

Click HERE to Register

If you have any questions, please email Colleen Heffernan: cheffernan@30fe.com

SPEAKER

Jeff Reitsma MBA, PMP, P.Eng.

Vice President & Practice Lead, Multidisciplinary Remediation

30 Forensic Engineering

Mr. Jeff Reitsma is a professional engineer and project manager with 15 years of experience in the engineering consulting and construction industries. Jeff specializes in project management of multidisciplinary complex loss investigations and reconstruction projects and has led teams for some of the biggest firms in Canada, including Black and Veatch, AECOM and Stantec Consulting. He has overseen municipal capital infrastructure projects from conception to completion and designed and directed environmental assessment works involving indoor air quality, chemical engineering, mould, asbestos, smoke and soot and fire and flood impact mapping.

2021 Spring/Summer Seminar Series

at a Glance & Registration

If you have any questions, please email: Colleen Heffernan – cheffernan@30fe.com

