Continuing Education, Webinar: Insurance Implications of WFH

The Covid-19 pandemic has many Canadians managing their professional lives from home. Some people are working from home temporarily, others may continue to work remotely, even when their employers’ offices re-open. Those who have been permanently laid off due to the pandemic may opt to start a home-based business. What are the insurance implications of all three scenarios? Do your clients’ home, condo or tenant insurance needs changing if they work from home or operate an in-home business? The answer is—it depends.
Recommended for: Personal Lines Sales and Service Brokers
Objectives:
Join us for this informative webinar where we will:
-Discover the differences between working from home, working remotely and operating a – home-based business
-Identify the exposures to property and liability losses presented by such work
-Explore and discuss the insurance concerns and coverage options
$120 + $60 for each additional participant
2:00—3:30PM