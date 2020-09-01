Ethics In Insurance: CE RIBO-accredited Webinar Wed Sept 2 @1:00 ET

by Insurance-Canada.ca

September 02, 2020

Webinar

On Wednesday September 2nd at 1:00 ET, join RIBO-certified instructor Neville Harriman, Vice President for Ontario of Special Risk Insurance Managers, for a one-hour accredited Continuing Education virtual session on ethics in insurance.

Neville will be assisted by John McNeil and Annette Palalas from the Insurance Management Post-Graduate Program at the The Humber Institute of Technology and Advanced Learning.

Registration fee: $40 + HST (CAD)

Topics include:

Fair treatment of clients;

Integrity, disclosure, conflicts & fraud;

Client practice, “new & existing”;

Product suitability & marketing of accounts;

Mentoring young & new brokers;

Business practices of brokers;

Broker letter of records & broker portfolio transfers;

The broker’s role in claims.

Certificates will be sent within five business days of satisfactory attendance and completion of the webinar.

Visit event's website