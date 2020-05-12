Finance for the non-financial professional – webinar (EST)

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

August 18, 2020

This 3-hr session is addressed to all positions in the insurance industry. Webinar leader Melanie Needham will cover the basics of reading and understanding financial statements, including, but not limited to, the main four financials:

– Income Statement

– Balance Sheet

– Cash Flow Statement

– Statement of Changes in Shareholder Equity

These items will be covered and explained in the context of insurance and how they’re used in underwriting the risk.

This webinar will include review of worksheets and activity logs.

August 18, 2020 1 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. EST

Seminar Leader:

Melanie Needham, FCIP, CRM

President, MRD Consulting

CE Credits:

3 RIBO Management hours

PLEASE NOTE:

– Prices below are for IIO Members. Fees noted below do not include hst.

– Non-members and renewing members the IIO Membership fee will be added to your cart.

– Sorry, no refunds. Credit notes issued only with 48 hour written notice

–FOR GROUP RATES OF 3 OR MORE, or If you need assistance with registration, email us: gtaseminars@insuranceinstitute.ca

***Late arrival or early departure results in no CE hours issued as per the provincial regulator’s policies around CE hours. For a webinar, this includes a transmission disruption due to unresolvable technical issues. Partial hours cannot be issued.***

