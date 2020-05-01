FREE CSIO Webinar: Commercial Lines Data Standards and Certification

by CSIO

May 27, 2020

Webinar

Despite the presence of existing CL data standards, the adoption of data elements in commercial insurance has been limited.

In efforts to pave the way for industry adoption, a minimum dataset of elements were established along with a Certification Program which provides the foundation for implementation.

During this webinar, you’ll learn about:

– The history of CL data standards

– The minimum data elements selected for CL

– Next steps to automating small commercial business

– CL Certification program

This webinar is accreditation in Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario.

