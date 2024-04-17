FREE CSIO WEBINAR: Digital Identity

by CSIO

May 01, 2024



Digital identity and credentials are a secure means to build trust online. They do this by proving the identity of an organization or person and/or providing information about an organization or person. The lack of formal and meaningful digital identity credentials increases the vulnerability of individuals and organizations to fraud and identity theft, and it impedes our ability to safely and successfully deliver on digital transformation goals across the private and public sectors. In this webinar, you’ll learn from Cosanna Preston-Idedia at Digital Trust Laboratory of Canada (DTLab) about:

Why you need to improve trust in your digital interactions/transactions

What digital credentials are, how to use them and how they apply to the insurance industry

Key considerations when using digital credentials

Guest Speaker:

Cosanna Preston-Idedia – Vice President, Program Delivery and Government Relations at DTLab

