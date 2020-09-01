FREE CSIO Webinar: My Proof of Insurance

by CSIO

September 22, 2020

Webinar

Join our live demonstration of the CSIO My Proof of Insurance solution and learn how to create a digital experience for your customers!

This solution is free to CSIO members and enables you to send customers digital policy documents for personal and commercial lines, as well as proof of auto insurance (eSlips).

In this webinar, you will learn about:

– Consumer technology trends

– Digital wallet technology

– How the My Proof of Insurance solution works

– BMS integration

– Resources and tools available to members

Interested in more opportunities to learn?

Check out our upcoming events for a full schedule of CSIO webinars: https://csio.com/news-events/events-and-media

If you’re interested in free, on-demand, accredited learning, register for our eLearning courses: https://www.CSIO.com/eLearning.

Visit event's website