FREE CSIO Webinar Panel Discussion: Digital Tools, Data Exchange and Broker Connectivity

by CSIO

June 23, 2020

Webinar

This event is open to CSIO members.

Join Graham Haigh, VP, Broker Distribution with Wawanesa Insurance, Pete Tessier, VP, Sales and Marketing for BSI Insurance in Manitoba and the Host and Producer of the Insurance Podcast, and Sydney Roe, Chief Marketing Officer at b atomic. b atomic is a U.S.-based insurance technology company created to help brokers leverage their data to craft an unforgettable customer experience (and shake up the industry). This webinar will be a 45 minute panel discussion on broker data challenges, followed by a 15 minute Q&A session.

In this webinar, you will learn about:

• The latest in how insurers are advancing data connectivity with broker partners

• How brokers can work with their insurer partners to adopt digital tools

• What we can learn from how insurers and brokers work together in the U.S.

Visit event's website