September 24, 2020

Webinar

Hear from Darryl MacLeod, Senior Security Analyst from GoSecure, as he discusses the current cyber threat landscape and what’s changed during pandemic measures.

In this webinar, you’ll learn about:

How and why cyber-criminals are targeting home-based workers

Security considerations with a remote workforce, including use of personal computers and devices, public wifi networks

Securing a home network

Security policies and awareness for staff

Securing mobile devices

