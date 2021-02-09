FREE CSIO Webinar: The Digital Transformation Agenda: Building the Foundation for Future Success

by CSIO

Webinar

The 2020 pandemic and the resulting shifts in society and business operations have resulted in a rapid acceleration in digital transformation. What does this look like for insurer operations, and how do their digital roadmaps impact insurance brokers and insurance customers?

Join Tatjana Lalkovic, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Economical Insurance for a look at Economical’s digital transformation journey and how its business innovation supports long-term growth opportunities for the company’s broker partners.

In this webinar, you will learn about:

• Economical’s priorities as it undertook a multi-year plan to modernize its business

• How the organization has invested in enhancing innovation, productivity and efficiency in its operations

• What is on Economical’s transformation agenda, including building new capabilities through large-scale initiatives to future-proof its business

• How Economical is delivering customer-centric solutions and personalized customer experiences through innovative technologies

• How Vyne has transformed the broker experience and enabled brokers to meet changing customer expectations

• How Economical has adapted the execution of its strategy due to the COVID pandemic

