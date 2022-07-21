Canadian Underwriter

FREE CSIO WEBINAR: The Next Generation of Google Analytics: GA4

by CSIO
September 14, 2022


Google Analytics 4 (GA4) — It’s new, it’s TOTALLY different from the current version you’re using, and it’s the future of free website tracking and reporting.

In this webinar, we will cover

  • The top 2 reasons why you need to switch to GA4 now
  • The main differences between GA3 and GA4
  • How to install and start using GA4

GA4 will become the default Google Analytics in Jul 2023, and then the current version of Google Analytics will stop recording data  — don’t wait to learn about GA4 until you’re forced to.

 

This webinar is accredited in Manitoba and Saskatchewan and is pending in Alberta and Ontario.

If you’re interested in free, on-demand, accredited online learning, register for our Professional Development courses at https://csio.com/professional-development 

**This webinar is for CSIO Members Only**



Visit event's website
https://csio.com/events/next-generation-google-analytics-ga4



