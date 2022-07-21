FREE CSIO WEBINAR: The Next Generation of Google Analytics: GA4

by CSIO

September 14, 2022



Google Analytics 4 (GA4) — It’s new, it’s TOTALLY different from the current version you’re using, and it’s the future of free website tracking and reporting.

In this webinar, we will cover

The top 2 reasons why you need to switch to GA4 now

The main differences between GA3 and GA4

How to install and start using GA4

GA4 will become the default Google Analytics in Jul 2023, and then the current version of Google Analytics will stop recording data — don’t wait to learn about GA4 until you’re forced to.

This webinar is accredited in Manitoba and Saskatchewan and is pending in Alberta and Ontario.

If you’re interested in free, on-demand, accredited online learning, register for our Professional Development courses at https://csio.com/professional-development

**This webinar is for CSIO Members Only**

Visit event's website