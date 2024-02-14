Fundamentals of Restoration: Integrity in Claims

by Insurance Institute of Ontario

March 20, 2024



To better understand property complexities, join facilitator Stephanie Beattie, President & Founder, Centre for Disaster Recovery, for this 2-hour session on restoration and claims!

Stephanie will guide you through the essentials of restoration, including fraud potential, subrogation, mitigation strategies, early cause determination, ethical practices, investigating and reporting, water damage, contractor role and responsibilities, and much more. This session promises to engage participants in dialogue and deepen understanding with concrete examples. Make sure you register to improve and expand your claims knowledge!

QUESTIONS? Contact gtaevents@insuranceinstitute.ca

