Going Digital – Real World Learnings

by CSIO

April 07, 2020

Webinar

Mass shifts are quickly taking place in the way we work. How have organizations ramped up their digital infrastructure? As an employee, what do you need to do to work safely and productively from your home office? How can you continue to deliver excellent customer experience when you can’t visit your clients?

Join CSIO for a discussion with Jeremy MacBean, Ph.D. on what Canadian businesses have been doing to successfully continue to operate during these challenging times. Jeremy is Director, Marketing & Communications at IT Weapons, a Division of Konica Minolta, a Canadian provider of cloud solutions and managed IT Services.

This webinar is accredited in Manitoba and is pending accreditation in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

