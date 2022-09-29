Good Strategies for Bad Faith and Moral Damages Claims – Free Live Webinar

Accusations of Bad Faith can arise in many different types of insurance claims. Sometimes, insurance claims handlers and adjusters can find themselves dealing with claims for punitive damages or moral damages made against themselves or their insured. In this webinar, insurance lawyers from Ontario, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland & Labrador will cover strategies for preventing Bad Faith claims and how to respond when a claim is made.
Topics covered will include:
Part 1 – Bad Faith Claims Against Insurers
Part 2 – Bad Faith Claims In Context: Employment Law Claims
The webinar will conclude with a review of relevant case law examples from across Canada.
Presented by:
Neala Kielley
Cox & Palmer
St. John’s
David Leck
Blaney McMurtry LLP
Toronto
Kit McGuinness
McKercher LLP
Saskatoon