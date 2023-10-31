Handling Claims with Multiple Policies

Insurers are often confronted with claims involving multiple policies and/or multiple jurisdictions. These claims immediately raise questions about coverage and shared defences. In this webinar, RMC lawyers from Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta will review key case law, common claim scenarios and how best insurers should proceed when dealing with multiple policies
Tony Slemko K.C. and Amanda Kostek of CBM Lawyers will discuss CGL and course of construction policies and the steps insurers should take when there are two or more polices with the same coverage.
Fillmore Riley LLP’s Andrew Loewen will discuss caselaw addressing the test for when an insurer will have an obligation to defend/indemnify an Additional Insured
Blaney McMurtry’s Jason Mangano will dive into the Ontario Court of Appeal’s Vale v RSA decision, a case of notable significance as it pertains to jurisdiction and forum matters in the context of complex long tail insurance coverage dispute involving over 90 policies issued in different locations covering risks all over the world.