The IBAH Brokers of Hamilton will be holding In-Person Exams in Hamilton, ON

March 27, 2021

May 1, 2021

June 19, 2021

August 7, 2021

October 16, 2021

December 18th 2021

Safety protocols will be in place for the exam – we are only allowing 10 people to write. Proctor and test takers will have to wear a mask throughout the exam. Covid19 forms and temperatures will be taken.

For more information and times please visit our website at

https://www.ibah.org