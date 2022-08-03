IBAH RIBO LEVEL 1 COURSE – LUNCH TIME LEARNING – DIGITAL

Digital Details

Date: September 12 – December 1, 2022

Location: ONLINE

Time: Every Monday & Wednesday from 12:00pm – 2:00pm

MEMBER COST: $650.00

NON-MEMBER COST: $870.00

Exam (In-Person): Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 10:00 am

Course Information

Need to get licensed by year-end but don’t have 2 weeks to spare for a full-time course? Last year, the IBAH did a one week pilot RIBO Licensing course which was well received with great results. This September we plan on doing a 12-week semester based LUNCH time RIBO licensing course. 12pm until 2pm via Zoom on Monday and Wednesdays starting September 12th 2022 thru to December 1st 2022. Lectures are pre-recorded so if work gets in the way, you can go back and listen on your own time.

Adult learners need options and flexibility in their learning choices. Maybe this format gives you the pace and freedom that works for your schedule and allows for recovery in the event of a life event.