IBAH RIBO LEVEL 1 COURSE – LUNCH TIME LEARNING – DIGITAL

by IBAH
September 12 - December 01, 2022


NEW! Sharon Greenidge is hosting a RIBO lunch time course via Zoom! 

RIBO COURSE | Lunch Time Learning – September 12 – December 1, 2022

 

Digital Details

Date: September 12 – December 1, 2022
Location: ONLINE 
Time: Every Monday & Wednesday from 12:00pm – 2:00pm 
MEMBER COST: $650.00  
NON-MEMBER COST: $870.00 
Exam (In-Person): Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 10:00 am

Course Information

Need to get licensed by year-end but don’t have 2 weeks to spare for a full-time course? Last year, the IBAH did a one week pilot RIBO Licensing course which was well received with great results.  This September we plan on doing a 12-week semester based LUNCH time RIBO licensing course. 12pm until 2pm via Zoom on Monday and Wednesdays starting September 12th 2022 thru to December 1st 2022.  Lectures are pre-recorded so if work gets in the way, you can go back and listen on your own time.

Adult learners need options and flexibility in their learning choices. Maybe this format gives you the pace and freedom that works for your schedule and allows for recovery in the event of a life event.



