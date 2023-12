by IBAO

March 11 - March 22, 2024



Formerly the Two–Week Prep Course, this is the most efficient format to prepare for the RIBO Level I exam. For individuals with limited industry experience. Students are guided through insurance fundamentals, principles of indemnity, insurable interest, personal property, personal auto and the Registered Insurance Broker (RIB) Act. Students can write their RIBO exam the week following the course.

In-person or Virtual

$735 for IBAO Members / $960 for Non-members

