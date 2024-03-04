IBAO CAIB 1

Advance your career, enhance your knowledge of insurance and build a powerful network with this nationally-recognized designation.
Brokers immediately benefit from enhanced technical knowledge and business competency.
CAIB 1 – General Insurance 5 Management Hours + 16 Technical Hours
Personal lines risk, the role of government, the distribution channel, habitational insurance and related coverage, personal liability, farm, risk, auto insurance and the role brokers play in the industry.
An experienced broker guides learners through weekly 1–2 hour sessions via webinar on weekday evenings. This format is a forum of active participation and sharing of ideas.
$720 for IBAO Members/ $905 for Non-Members
Day: Monday
Time: 6:00-8:00PM
Late Registration (May 21–31) Fee: $50