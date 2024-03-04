IBAO CAIB 2

Advance your career, enhance your knowledge of insurance and build a powerful network with this nationally-recognized designation.
Brokers immediately benefit from enhanced technical knowledge and business competency.
CAIB 2 – Commercial Insurance 16 Technical Hours
Commercial lines including property forms, underwriting, additional coverage, transportation, crime and business interruption.
An experienced broker guides learners through weekly 1–2 hour sessions via webinar on weekday evenings. This format is a forum of active participation and sharing of ideas.
$720 for IBAO Members/$905 for Non-members
Day: Tuesday
Time: 6:00PM-8:00PM
Late Registration (May 21–31) Fee: $50