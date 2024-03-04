Canadian Underwriter

IBAO CAIB 2

by IBAO
May 27 - July 29, 2024
Virtual


Advance your career, enhance your knowledge of insurance and build a powerful network with this nationally-recognized designation.

Brokers immediately benefit from enhanced technical knowledge and business competency.

CAIB 2 – Commercial Insurance 16 Technical Hours

Commercial lines including property forms, underwriting, additional coverage, transportation, crime and business interruption.

Online Group Discussion

An experienced broker guides learners through weekly 1–2 hour sessions via webinar on weekday evenings. This format is a forum of active participation and sharing of ideas.

Details

$720 for IBAO Members/$905 for Non-members

Day: Tuesday

Time: 6:00PM-8:00PM

Late Registration (May 21–31) Fee: $50

